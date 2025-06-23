Summer is here. Temperatures are soaring, School is ending. It's time to have some fun.

Summertime means heading to a pool for many families. Whether the pool be in your own backyard, a friend or family member's house, your local community pool, or a private pool club, there are precautions you need to take to make summer is not only a fun time but a safe time.

Avoid buying your child a blue swimsuit

When it comes to picking out a swimsuit for your child you should try and avoid a certain color. That color is blue. There's a good reason for avoiding the color blue for a swimsuit. It's the same color as most pools and pool water, making your child hard to spot when they go under the water and could possibly have a problem.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 4

Parents magazine says the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reports there are 4,000 drownings in the United States every year. Drowning is also the leading cause of death among kids under the age of 4.

Blue swimsuits can disguise your child underwater in a pool

You need to be able to spot your children quickly underwater to make sure they're ok. Wearing a blue swimsuit can make it hard for you to see them because they blend in with the pool itself and the water.

If your children are in trouble in the water, blue swimsuits could make them near invisible, and that's terrifying. You may not know they need help. Sticks with bright colored swimsuits. Neon colors are great.

