Summer has arrived and that means swimming season for many.

If you are a parent, or provide child care while swimming, you need to keep reading.

A mother of two children, who is also a swim instructor specializing in kids 6 months to six years old, is warning parents and caretakers against buying a specific colored swimsuit for children, according to ABC 7.

Do not buy your child a blue swimsuit

Her name is Nikki Scarnati. She made a Tik Tok video (and was on ABC-TV's Good Morning America) demonstrating why you shouldn't buy your child a blue swimsuit.

Watch below.

Scarnati talks about how blue swimsuits are very hard to see under the water, even when the water is calm.

If your child encounters trouble while swimming and goes under the water, it is harder for lifeguard, or you, to spot him or her.

young boy swimming underwater FtLaudGirl loading...

"Look how difficult it is to see her under the water...and this is in calm water. This is not with a bunch of other kids playing, splashing around, and having a good time. Even look in the sunlight, look how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on because it's the same color as our environment. So, do not buy a blue bathing suit guys."

Yikes.

I feel like blue is one of the most popular colors for swimsuits in stores...I see them everywhere.

Bright colored swimsuits are the best to wear in the water

What color swimsuit is the best for your children or someone of any age?

Two funny girls playing in swimming pool. Vacation and travel concept petrenkod loading...

Bright colors. Neon colors. Any color that can be easily seen under water. Think bright orange or yellow or neon pink or green. Colors that can be spotted right away by a lifeguard or anyone is the best.

Have a great and safe summer.

