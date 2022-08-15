Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night.

The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.

The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone out of the water and transported them back to land.

One person was transported via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to the Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Co.

Toms River police referred questions about the incident to the State Police Marine Unit, which did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

A Toms River police car responding to the scene was struck in the side by a vehicle on Boca Raton Drive, according to Toms River police.

Police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for an update on the officer's condition.

