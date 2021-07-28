Reports have emerged online that Bob Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday while at work on the set of Better Call Saul. The series, now in production on its sixth and final season, was shooting in New Mexico when Odenkirk reportedly grew ill.

According to TMZ, “Odenkirk and cast were shooting ... when the incident happened. We're told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance. Their sources were “unclear” on whether Odenkirk was conscious or not, but did say that he was “still in the hospital under the care of doctors” as of Tuesday night. Variety later said it confirmed the report but had no information on the cause of Odenkirk’s collapse.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 as a spinoff and prequel to Breaking Bad, and quickly became one of AMC’s most popular shows. As the series grew, so has Odenkirk’s popularity. Previously thought of as a comic writer and actor thanks to his work on shows like Saturday Night Live and Mr. Show, he emerged as a more dramatic presence and then a leading man through his work as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Earlier this year, he headlined his own action movie, Nobody, which played off his average joe persona by casting him as a former assassin who has settled into an ordinary life but then gets dragged by into the criminal underworld. Odenkirk has also made recent appearances in Incredibles 2, Dolemite Is My Name, Little Women, and the animated series Undone.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul is expected to run for 13 episodes and premiere in early 2022.

Shocking TV Twists That Fans Actually Predicted