Fans Frustrated as Andrea Bocelli Cancels Philadelphia Show After Its Scheduled Start

You may have seen some frustrated concertgoers last night in South Philly as they departed Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center hours into the night because they never saw the performer they paid to see.

Andrea Bocelli Calls Off Philadelphia Show

Bocelli took to the stage, dressed in a tuxedo at around 8:58 p.m., reports say.

The iconic singer apologized saying he was unable to perform. It wasn't clear exactly what was ailing the 65-year-old singer, but it's likely a vocal cord issue, The Inquirer reported.

The Latin Recording Academy's 2023 Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Laura Pausini - Show Getty Images loading...

The concert was scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., however, at the time fans were mostly positive in the crowd they shouted "we love you" to the legendary singer.

That didn't stop some fans from sharing their frustration with the last-minute nature of the show's cancelation.

"You didn't know at noon today," X (formerly known as Twitter) user Drexlgrad88 wrote. "So selfish."

"Canceling was necessary & your health is absolutely top priority but telling people so late was extremely unprofessional," LaurenM93787024, another X user wrote Thursday evening citing parking and other fees that fans faced for the canceled show.

Earlier This Week: Bocelli Postpones Boston Concert

Bocelli experienced similar issues earlier this week when he was unable to perform Wednesday night as well at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show Getty Images for Latin Recording loading...

"Believe me, I did all my best to sing tonight, but I can't," Bocelli said on Wednesday night. He was greeted by a surprising number of cheering fans who supported the Italian tenor.

A mini-concert occurred in Philly last night without Bocelli ever singing. It featured performances from the orchestra, Bocelli's daughter, and more.

Bocelli came on the stage several times to introduce those performers reports say.

What's Next for Andrea Bocelli?

The 10-date holiday tour is scheduled to run through much of the month with the next show scheduled for Saturday night in Hartford.

As of Friday morning, it's unclear if that show will also be affected.