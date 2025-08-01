If you’re looking to enter your workout era, there’s a brand new spot opening in Mercer On One that you’re going to want to check out. Sometimes working out can be such a struggle.

You either push it off so long that you never go, you get too intense with it and then quit after a week, or it just can be flat-out intimidating. I find it hard to motivate myself to get up and go to a gym, and then once I’m there, I’m not exactly sure what to do.

That’s why guided workouts and classes tend to help me stay more consistent and motivated. It's so helpful to have places that offer workout classes throughout the area that can not only keep you on track but also keep you motivated.

It's always easier to work out with a partner rather than alone, I think at least. If you’re the same as me, a brand new Pilates studio is coming soon to Mercer On One.

BodyRok Opening Mercer County, NJ Location

BodyRok is going to be making its way into the shopping center, and it’s a well-known Pilates chain that’s located all around the country. It will be located right next to the old Hooters location, which will soon be a brand new sushi restaurant.

What Is BodyRok?

This will be its second New Jersey location, with only one other studio being in Glassboro, New Jersey. Pilates is the “It” workout right now. Everyone on TikTok has been getting on the trend, and it’s become the newest workout craze.

I can’t wait to try it out myself and finally be motivated to work out. It doesn’t look like there’s a set opening date for BodyRok yet, but as time goes on, we’ll report back with updates.

