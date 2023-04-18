It was big success last year so it's happening again this year. Save the date. Bordentown City's PorchFest will be May 6, 2023, according to Bordentown Arts.

This free, family-friendly, festive event will be from 12pm - 5pm. You won't want to miss the fun.

If you don't know what PorchFest is, let me fill you in. You'll stroll around picturesque Bordentown City for the day, from porch to porch, listening to mini, live concerts from local musicians of all different genres. It's such a great vibe. You'll love it.

When I say porch to porch, I mean the porches of residents of Bordentown City. Yes, they happily volunteer their porches to be the stage for local performers. I just love this idea.

You, your family and friends can walk or ride your bikes around the quaint city from show to show. While you're in Bordentown City, make sure to check out its top notch restaurants and shops on and around Farnsworth Avenue. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

I know what you're thinking...how will I know which porches to visit? Don't worry, you won't miss a thing. Click here for a music schedule, a list of porches, performers, maps and more.

Bordentown PorchFest is a fabulous way to get outside and celebrate the arts. Bring your family, friends, a chair or blanket to relax and enjoy.

The weather's been so nice lately, hopefully it stays like this, but, if it doesn't, the rain date is Sunday, May 7.

For more of the fun details, click here.

