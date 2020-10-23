A Taste of Bordentown City, “To Go” is Tomorrow

I'm saving my appetite for this. Many of the fabulous restaurants in Bordentown City are joining together this weekend for a tasty event, according to Facebook

It's called "A Taste of Bordentown City, To Go" and it's happening tomorrow (Saturday, October 24th) from 1pm - 3pm, along Farnsworth Aveue. It sounds like fun, so grab your friends and go. Wandering around Farnsworth Avenue, eating some of the best food in the area, and getting a jump on your holiday shopping is a perfect fall Saturday.

Here's how it's going to work: You buy a "to go" bag and then stroll from restaurant to restaurant gathering and enjoying delicious food samples.

The restaurants getting in on the fun are:

Angelo’s Trattoria

Jester's Cafe

HoopHouse

The Hob

Marcellos Coal Fired Restaurant/Pizza/Bordentown

Under The Moon Cafe

The Candy Jar

Toscano Ristorante & Steak House

Properly Fueled

Old Town Pub

Smilie's Sweet Spot

I've been to almost all of the amazing restaurants.

There will be dining areas open along the route for you to safely eat while still social distancing. Organizers are asking you wear a face mask, unless you're eating. It's happening rain or shine, but, I just looked at the weather forecast...you'll be fine, it's going to be a nice day.

You'll need to buy your "to go" bags ahead of time, online. Click here to purchase one. You can buy more than one, you just have to buy them one at a time. Hurry, to avoid big crowds during this current pandemic, only 300 "to go" bags will be sold.

You'll pick up your "to go" bag starting at 12pm tomorrow (Saturday, October 24th) in front of the Artful Deposit Gallery...142 Farnsworth Avenue. Remember, the food won't be ready to sample until 1pm. The extra time gives you a chance to shop.

This is such a great idea. Get ready to eat, drink, and be merry in Bordentown City

Have fun.