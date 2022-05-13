Great news. I saw on social media that Crumb Sandwich Joint just opened its second location in downtown Bordentown and locals are super excited.

The popular eatery specializes in sandwiches, salads and soups. Their Breakfast Sandwiches are available all day for you "Late Risers" and as the menu calls them. Lol. The Hangover Cure looks like a good choice...it's organic egg omelette, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and cheddar...yum.

Crumb's original location, which just opened in the fall, is in Haddonfield. The new Bordentown spot is located where Properly Fueled was, a nutritious quick serve café which closed in January of 2021, on Crosswicks Street, right off of Farnsworth Avenue. A third location is in the works in Medford, with hopes of opening in September.

Check out this menu....it looks fantastic, doesn't it?

The Farnsworth Avenue area in Bordentown has such a great vibe. Crumb is joining a fantastic lineup of restaurants including Old Town Pub, Marcello's, Toscano, Under the Moon, HOB Tavern, and more.

Co-owners David Murray and Walter Gouldsbury had their sights set on Bordentown because of the vibe I just mentioned. Murray told TAPinto Bordentown that Bordentown City "has been on our radar for a while. We love opening in areas have a great downtown vibe."

I love the way Murray describes Crumb. He says, "We wanted to open a sandwich shop that was the equivalent of a high-end steakhouse where only the best ingredients were used."

They use USDA prime beef and pasture raised meats. Their sandwiches are served on focaccia bread, made in-house (I looove homemade bread) and they use fresh, organic produce whenever possible.

I can't wait to stop in. My mouth is watering.

Where to Find to the Best Caesar Salad in Mercer County I love Caesar Salad. I swear I could eat it everyday. A new PST Poll asked, "Where is the best Caesar Salad in the area? Here's what I found out.

Fan Favorite New Jersey Delis New Jersey is known for its hoagies, bagels, and pork roll sandwiches. These are the most popular delis in the state voted on by New Jersey residents!