Bordentown’s Cranberry Fest Returns in 2021

After skipping it in 2020 because of the pandemic, Bordentown's big, annual Cranberry Fest, will be back this October, according to TAPinto Bordentown.

I know October is a long way away, but, knowing a little bit of normalcy is coming, is a refreshing thought. After the holidays, I got a little blue. I always like to have something to look forward to, and there is nothing this year. Typically, my husband and I throw a Valentine's party each year for our friends, but, we can't do that this year. So, seeing the news of the returning of Cranberry Fest made me very happy.

If you're not familiar, Cranberry Fest is so much fun. It's one of the biggest events in the area, attracting thousands of people every year. Everyone loves the crafters, artists, vendors, and of course, the food....Bordentown restaurants are the best. In recent years, a Kid Zone has been added, as well as a craft beer garden. I bet that got your attention.

For 2021, 31st Annual Cranberry Fest will be held on the first weekend in October, Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 11am - 5pm each day. The new dates were approved at the recent Bordentown City Commissioners meeting. Organizers are confident the event will be able to proceed this year. I've got my fingers and toes crossed, after this and so many other areas events were canceled in 2020.

For more information about the Cranberry Festival and a vendor application, please click here.

I'm so excited for its return. C'mon fall.