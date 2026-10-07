The new owners of a once-popular Bucks County mall revealed what we could see in a future version of it, according to the Patch. Although, portions of the proposed plan may already be outdated, according to Philyburbs.com.

New owners of Neshaminy Mall plan to tear most of it down

Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties had introduced a plan to demolish most of the existing Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem. Demolition is due to begin in December.

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Three tenants will be staying and fit into the redevelopment plan

The AMC-24 movie theater, Boscov's department store, and bookseller Barnes & Noble would be the only tenants remaining. In its place would be a new "open air main street," which would include retail space, three apartment buildings, and a four-story hotel.

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Some of the proposed plan is outdated the new owner says

But, some of the plan has reportedly changed. According to an email from the Paramount Realty CEO and President, the proposed plan and sketch that's circulating online and on social media is an old concept plan and that "very little" of it is still accurate. The email also stated that an updated plan will be presented very soon. So, we'll have to wait and see what's to come.

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I filled you in last month that the less than a dozen remaining stores in the mall were notified that they must close and vacate the mall by October 31, which is only a few weeks away.

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Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties bought Neshaminy Mall back in the summer of 2024. The Bensalem mayor and the Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County are working with the new owners to bring something fresh and new to Bucks County. I'll keep you posted.