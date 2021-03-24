Brand New Wawa to Open in Doylestown this Week

A new Wawa is opening in Doylestown this week, which is the second in the borough, but what makes this Wawa so newsworthy? It is the 700th fuel store in this chain to open!

That is a huge milestone, especially here in Pa where there’s no place that beats a Wawa. Seriously, try to name one. I love to stop there before I run errands! It is really cool that it will be opening up in Pennsylvania as well.

According to Patch, there will be 12 pumps and all of your favorite Wawa specialties plus mobile ordering, delivery and curbside pick up, which is a nice benefit. The construction began last spring, but the store will be opening on Thursday.

The Wawa will be open at 7:00 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 7:30. The Mayor, Ron Strouse, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and the Doylestown Fire Department are expected to be some of the people to attend the event.

According to Patch, The Wawa Foundation and the American Red Cross will also unveil a new “Next Generation Emergency Response Vehicle.” This is set to help Red Cross volunteers respond to emergency situations as soon as they arise.

Last year was a big year for all first responders, so it is really nice to see Wawa teaming up with the Red Cross for a new response vehicle in our area. We are always in need of a rapid response team, so it will benefit a lot of people.

Take that Sheetz!