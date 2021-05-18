So I'm pretty sure you don't need another excuse to be at the Jersey Shore...not only will you get the best food available, you'll make memories for a lifetime. What am I talking about? Breakfast in the sky...yep, I said breakfast in the sky! This is sooooo cool! Hop aboard Morey’s Piers 156-foot high Ferris wheel and eat up! I SO plan on surprising my kids with this one!

Imagine a fresh salt air breeze blowing though your hair as you watch the surf and eat your pancakes! This could get tricky if you order maple syrup, you may want to bring a hair tie just sayin' LOL. I love Wildwood...and Morey’s Piers Giant Wheel is such a treat! They do it right too...you get fine china, a white linen tablecloth and a server.

Get our free mobile app

It really is a heartwarming story, this unique breakfast experience was the creation of Morey’s Piers’ late founder, Will Morey, Sr. To honor their late father’s last wish, the second-generation Morey Brothers, made this attraction happen! I might have to eat all my meals this way!

If you are visiting Wildwood Boardwalk then you need to check this out! They do require reservations in advance and they allow 4 guests per car. You can make your reservations at MoreysPiers.com the address is 3501 Boardwalk Wildwood, NJ 08260

Their phone number is (609) 846-1624. Thank you to www.onlyinyourstate.com for the original reporting!

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Ocean County's Most Delightful Italian Restaurants