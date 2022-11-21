Have you been naughty or nice?

Get ready for some face time with the big guy himself...Santa.

The West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company #1 is once again hosting Breakfast With Santa for the entire community. All are welcome. It's such a fun event.

This year it will be on Sunday, December 4th from 8:30am to 1pm.

This is such a great way to kick off the holiday season. Tell you kids to get their wish lists ready.

Come hungry. I don't know about you, but breakfast is my favorite meal of the day.

All your breakfast favorites will be served. You'll enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes, coffee, orange juice and more. There's nothing better than a good 'old firehouse pancake breakfast that you went to when you were growing up. They're the best.

While you're there you'll get a complimentary professional photo with Santa courtesy of Memory Makers Studio. What a nice way to capture the memory of the day. Now that my kids are teenagers, I cherish the pictures of them with Santa.

There will be other fun things to do like playing with the train table, coloring, taking a tour of the firehouse to see the firetrucks and meet real firefighters, which many kids find fascinating. I know mine always did. They'll get a little firefighter hat too.

The firehouse has also partnered with the Junior League of Greater Princeton for a baby formula drive. If you're able please bring along new Similac or Enfamil formula. If you forget to bring it along, you can also drop it off to the firehouse by December 15th.

PJ's Pancake House is one of the sponsors of this fun event, so you know the pancakes are going to be so good. Yum. The coffee is courtesy of Grover's Mill Coffeehouse & Roastery. McCaffrey's Food Markets is also making this event possible.

Tickets are only $9 per person and kids under 2 eat free.

The West Windsor Volunteer Fire Company #1 is located at 153 South Mill Road in West Windsor, NJ.

They hope to see you there.

Happy Holidays.

