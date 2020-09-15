BREAKING: Breonna Taylor’s Family Reaches Settlement With City of Louisville

The city of Louisville, Kentucky has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, according to multiple reports.

The exact nature of the settlement was not immediately clear, but CNN is reporting that the agreement is a multi-million dollar settlement. More details will be announced at a joint press conference between the city and the family later today, according to CNN's report.

Taylor's family sued the city of Louisville after police officers broke down her door for a "no-knock" warrant on her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation on March 13. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed by police.

A list of reforms for the police department are also reportedly involved in the agreement, Louisville's WAVE-TV reports. Those include policy updates for how warrants are executed and increased police accountability.

The family's attorney called the city's willingness to discuss significant police reforms an "a turning point," Louisville's Courier Journal says.

The state's criminal case against the officers involved in the shooting has been presented to a grand jury. Today's settlement has no bearing on that case, which will determine whether any of the officers who fired their weapons that night will face charges, CNN reports.

As the warrant was served six months ago, gunfire was exchanged between Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and the officers. Walker said that he believed that the officers were intruders. Louisville police officers fired over twenty shots. Taylor was shot eight times.

Her death sparked a nationwide outcry as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.