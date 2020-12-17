Plow Truck Strikes Several Cars & Crashes Into Hamilton Township Home

A plow truck struck several cars on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township around 8:30 am this morning, before crashing against an area home.

The plow, operated by the Mercer County Department of Transportation, lost control before slamming into the parked cars on snow-covered South Broad Street/Route 20 near Sewell Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police say.

The plow then crossed over the concrete median before coming to a stop in front of a house. The plow crushed the front steps leading to the home, but it did not appear to damage the home itself.

Car damaged by a plow on South Broad Street in Hamilton (Tyler Eckel, MidJersey.news)

Charges have not been filed in the incident. Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

The name of the driver has not disclosed, but no other injuries were reported inside the home or damaged vehicles.

