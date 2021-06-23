Thick black smoke has been seen in Hamilton Township, NJ, around 10:40 am Wednesday. The fire has since been brought on under control.

Earlier in the day we saw images of dark black smoke in the area of the Home Depot on Route 130 in Hamilton Township posted in local Facebook groups -- including these, which were posted by Karan in the Hamilton Happenings in Mercer County group.



The smoke quickly diminished, Townsquare Media's Dan Alexander reports. Dan tells us that a Google Map view of the store showed the roof was covered with solar panels, but it was not immediately clear if those played a role in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Photos on Twitter show the smoke billowing in the sky just before 11 am:

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.

