UPDATE: Fire at Hamilton Township, NJ Home Depot Under Control

Karan, Hamilton Happenings via Facebook

Thick black smoke has been seen in Hamilton Township, NJ, around 10:40 am Wednesday. The fire has since been brought on under control.

Earlier in the day we saw images of dark black smoke in the area of the Home Depot on Route 130 in Hamilton Township posted in local Facebook groups -- including these, which were posted by Karan in the Hamilton Happenings in Mercer County group.

The smoke quickly diminished, Townsquare Media's Dan Alexander reports. Dan tells us that a Google Map view of the store showed the roof was covered with solar panels, but it was not immediately clear if those played a role in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Photos on Twitter show the smoke billowing in the sky just before 11 am:

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.

The Best Movies Released in the '90s

To celebrate the incredible cinematic achievements of the decade, Stacker compiled data on all 1990s movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have a premiere date between 1990 and 1999, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes.


Keep reading to discover which film featured one of the most disturbing scenes in cinema and which big movie star made the list multiple times.


Filed Under: Hamilton
Categories: Local News, Mercer County, New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top