BREAKING: Tornado Warning Issued for Bucks County in PA; Burlington and Mercer Counties in NJ

A tornado warning has been issued for much of our area, as of 5:00 pm Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Levittown, PA. As a result they've issued a tornado warning until 5:30 pm for Bucks County in PA, and Mercer and Burlington Counties in NJ.

A tornado has not necessarily been spotted at this time, but they warn that flying debris are possible if a tornado should develop.

They are urging residents in the affected areas to take cover immediately.

"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris," the National Weather Service says.

The storm is moving rapidly so it should clear our area pretty quickly.