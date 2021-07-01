BREAKING: Tornado Warning Issued for Bucks County in PA; Burlington and Mercer Counties in NJ
A tornado warning has been issued for much of our area, as of 5:00 pm Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Levittown, PA. As a result they've issued a tornado warning until 5:30 pm for Bucks County in PA, and Mercer and Burlington Counties in NJ.
A tornado has not necessarily been spotted at this time, but they warn that flying debris are possible if a tornado should develop.
They are urging residents in the affected areas to take cover immediately.
"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris," the National Weather Service says.
The storm is moving rapidly so it should clear our area pretty quickly.