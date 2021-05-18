Bring Your Dog for Happy Hour at Jenks Inlet Bar in Pt. Pleasant

Facebook/Jenks Inlet Bar

Happy Hour just got a lot happier in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, with the news that you can bring your dog, according to Jenkinson's Boardwalk website, on select nights.

The recurring event is called Canines and Cocktails (how cute is that?). It's happening this Sunday, May 23rd from 3pm - 7pm and Mondays and Tuesdays, starting May 31st from 5pm - 9pm at Jenks Inlet Bar. Grab a bar stool for you and your pup.

Are you single? What a great way to meet people. You already have one huge thing in common...you both love your furry friends so much. Lol.

During this pandemic, people and their furry friends have formed a pretty strong bond, because of being together at home so much more, so, it may be hard to leave your pooch behind to go have some fun. Now, you don't have to. You can bring Fido along with you for some drinks and fun.

This is the first summer we've had our little Cockapoo puppy, Maizey, so we put her in the car and give this a try...she likes car rides. It sounds fun. Maizey hates when we leave her behind...she has FOMO (fear of missing out), just like I do. Lol. I wonder if they'll have water bowls and treats for everyone's furry friends. We'll see.

This ongoing event is always weather permitting. I would make sure your dog is up to date on all of its shots, and plays well with other dogs...and people too before showing up.

