Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Has Over 400 Job Openings

Looking for a summer job? Want to spend your summer down the shore? I bet I know the answer to that. Yes, right? Of course. Lol. Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant is hiring for the 2021 season.

I just saw on Jenk's official website that there are over 400 jobs available right now. There are so many areas for you to work in...restaurants, beach staff, aquarium, parking attendants, ride park, candy store and gift shop, arcades, and the rope course. For job descriptions and requirements for each position, click here.

Next weekend, April 24th and 25th from 12pm - 4pm, Jenkinson's Boardwalk is having an Outdoor Job Fair, weather permitting. If you're 16 and over, you can go for an on the spot interview. There's a printable application here. The website tells you to make a bunch of copies of your application because each job area you're interested in will take one from you. When you arrive, you'll check in, on the beach on Arnold Ave. How cool is that?

You can also apply by texting JENKSJOB to 797979 or by clicking here. So, 2021, isn't it? Love it.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants are considered for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, disability, gender, sexual orientation and marital status.

Here's an idea. You and a bunch of friends all apply for jobs, so you can spend the summer together, having lots of fun in the sun.

I would want to work that balloon game, where you have to throw the darts, pop the balloons, and win a stuffed animal. That screams summer down the shore in NJ...I love it.