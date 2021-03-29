Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Easter Sale Kicks Off Friday

Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey is having their annual Easter Sale this week (Friday, April 2nd - Easter Sunday, April 4th), according to their official website, and you know what that means...BOGO ride cards.

Memorial Day weekend is about 2 months away, and I'm sure many of you will agree when I say, summer can't get here fast enough. It was a long winter. This Jersey Girl can't wait to get some Vitamin Sea, if you know what I mean. Jenkinson's Boardwalk is calling your name. Lol.

This week is Spring Break for many New Jersey school districts, which means many families will make their first trip down the shore since last summer. It's tradition. You get that first feel of summer, that first taste of boardwalk pizza in months, and Buy One Get One Free ride cards for the summer. Yay. I love saving money...I'm sure you do too.

Here are the deals:

Buy One Get One Free Ride Cards: $50 (110 credits x 2), plus lots of coupons for games, food, and fun.

You can also get a refillable souvenir cup for $7.25. It will be a voucher for the cup to turn in at Little Macs.

Speaking of Little Macs, they have a new deal for the 2021 season. You can get one large, plain pizza and four medium drinks for $30. You'll save $16. This deal is only available online. You'll receive a voucher to turn in at Little Mac's.

Also new for 2021....a 4-pack of 3-hour Unlimited Ride Wristbands for $110, which includes the 7D Dark Ride and the Ropes Course). That's a $70 savings. Wow.

The Jenks Games Package is $50 worth of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Games for only $30. You'll get ten game vouchers, each valid for up to $5 in Game Play. One voucher per person per game (not valid on wheel games).

For more information on other deals, click here.

Hang on, summer's almost here.