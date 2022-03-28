Is It Time For Joey Tomato&#8217;s In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ Yet?

Is It Time For Joey Tomato’s In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ Yet?

google maps

It's springtime at the Jersey Shore and although not every day is a perfect boardwalk day, a lot of them are, and we want to hit the boards and enjoy them.

Jimmy G
loading...

I don't know about you, but when I hit Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, it's hard to get me out of there without visiting a place I think is one of the great Jersey Shore traditions.

So, whenever I can, I hit up Joey Tomato's for one of the great boardwalk slices on the planet. But this time of the year can be a little confusing.

google maps
loading...

Anyone who lives on or near the Jersey Shore knows that a lot of seasonal businesses close for the winter, and by the time spring gets here, we get pretty impatient to get those places open, so we can get an early jump on the summer.

So, now that we are getting clusters of nice days, we want to know what the schedule is for some of our favorite places.

Photo by James Douglas on Unsplash
loading...

And here's the deal at Joey's Tomato Pies at Jenkinson's Boardwalk. They were open this past weekend, and they are planning on opening full-time starting this Friday (April 1st)!

And here's some great info about this upcoming season. Joey's Tomato is now taking online ordering, and very soon will have Grubhub very soon!

Google Maps
loading...

And by the way, they are looking for additional workers for the summer months. What an absolutely great summer job that is!

So, let's all get ready for a great summer with all our friends at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, including Joey Tomato's.

Remember, if inclement weather strikes this spring, Joey Tomato's may choose to close on those days. 

The Top 10 Pizza In Ocean County, NJ That You Need to Try in 2022

This is your favorite pizza throughout Ocean County, New Jersey.

Top 10 Pizza in Monmouth County, NJ

This is your favorite pizza all around Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed

Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.
Filed Under: Boardwalk Food, boardwalk pizza, boardwalk pizza new jersey, food at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is Joey Tomato's open, Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Jenkinson's pizza, joey Tomato's, pizza at Jenkinson's boardwalk, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Boardwalk, Social Share, when is Joey Tomato's open, where is Joey Tomato's
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top