Is It Time For Joey Tomato’s In Point Pleasant Beach, NJ Yet?

It's springtime at the Jersey Shore and although not every day is a perfect boardwalk day, a lot of them are, and we want to hit the boards and enjoy them.

I don't know about you, but when I hit Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, it's hard to get me out of there without visiting a place I think is one of the great Jersey Shore traditions.

So, whenever I can, I hit up Joey Tomato's for one of the great boardwalk slices on the planet. But this time of the year can be a little confusing.

Anyone who lives on or near the Jersey Shore knows that a lot of seasonal businesses close for the winter, and by the time spring gets here, we get pretty impatient to get those places open, so we can get an early jump on the summer.

So, now that we are getting clusters of nice days, we want to know what the schedule is for some of our favorite places.

And here's the deal at Joey's Tomato Pies at Jenkinson's Boardwalk. They were open this past weekend, and they are planning on opening full-time starting this Friday (April 1st)!

And here's some great info about this upcoming season. Joey's Tomato is now taking online ordering, and very soon will have Grubhub very soon!

And by the way, they are looking for additional workers for the summer months. What an absolutely great summer job that is!

So, let's all get ready for a great summer with all our friends at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, including Joey Tomato's.

Remember, if inclement weather strikes this spring, Joey Tomato's may choose to close on those days.

