Fireworks Every Week All Summer at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant

This summer is starting to feel so much more normal. Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, has announced that it's bringing back its weekly fireworks this year, according to their official website.

The fireworks took a year off because of the pandemic last summer, but, they're back. Fireworks fun will be every Thursday night, starting Thursday, June 24th. Nothing screams summer more than fireworks. Oooohhhh, ahhhhhh. The fireworks that "drip" like a weeping willow tree are my absolute favorite.

Bring your family, friends, a beach chair or blanket and head to Point Pleasant every Thursday evening. Get ready to turn your eyes to the sky, after dark, as the fireworks light up over the beach. Note - the fireworks are weather and wind permitting, they could be canceled at the last minute, so, check Facebook before heading there.

Go a little early and make a day of it...spend the day on the beach, visit the aquarium, play in the arcades, dine overlooking the ocean, get a slice or two of the best boardwalk pizza around, grab a treat at the Sweet Shop, and so much more. You'll love it.

If you're still being COVID careful, Jenk's has you in mind. They've stepped up their cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Be on the lookout for hand sanitizer stations everywhere for your convenience.

Like so many other places, Jenkinson's is hiring. Talk about a cool summer job. There are so many areas to work in...restaurants, beach staff, aquarium, parking attendants, ride park, candy store and gift shop, arcades, and the rope course. For job descriptions and requirements for each position, click here.

Have fun.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.