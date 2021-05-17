I'm so ready to have a fun summer. Are you with me? Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant is onboard, with lots of fun events planned, including FREE movies on the beach all summer long, according to the official website of Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

The ongoing pandemic forced the cancelation of last summer's Movies on the Beach (2020), but, they're back this summer (2021). Yay. The movies will be shown on a NEW NIGHT this year. Instead of Fridays, like it used to be, the free movies will be shown on TUESDAY nights, starting June 29th. All movies are family friendly and will start at dark, so bring your family and friends. Don't forget a blanket or a chair, to sit and relax.

Here are the dates, the movies that will be shown, and each movie's rating.

June 29th – Frozen II (PG)

July 6th – Trolls World Tour (PG)

July 13th – The Lion King (1994 Animated) (G)

July 20th – Onward (PG)

July 27th – Elf (PG)

August 3rd – Mary Poppins (2018) (PG)

August 10th – Grease (PG) (One of my favorite movies of all time)

August 17th – Raya & the Last Dragon (PG)

August 24th – Hocus Pocus (PG)

August 31st – Cars 3 (G)

Of course, the movies are weather permitting, so keep an eye of Jenkinson's Boardwalk Facebook page.

If you're looking for a summer job, Jenkinson's Boardwalk is hiring. There are positions open in many different areas like, ride operators, food & drink, gift shop associate, games operator, arcade attendant, beach gate attendant, and more. Click here for more details.

It's going to be a great summer, I can't wait.