Bristol Hair Salon Nationally Recognized as LGBTQ+ Friendly

Congratulations to a Bristol hair salon for being nationally recognized as an accepting environment for the LGBTQ+ community, according to Levittown Now.

Bravo. This is quite an honor. The article reveals Josefina's Unisex Salon on Pond Street was chosen by Pantene Beauty Products and The Dresscode Project as one of eight salons salons across the country for their welcoming atmosphere for the LGBTQ+ community.

Raul Irizzary works with his mom, Josefina Berrocal-Irizzary, at her salon and specializes in precision cuts and hair coloring. He has many LBGTQ+ happy clients so, knew this was a contest they could win. He told his mom that on Instagram, all salons were invited to enter and show off their LGBTQ+ friendly salons. As part of the contest, the salon's clients also had to submit pictures and say why they liked the salon so much. Josefina's clients were obviously happy with their experiences.

Berrocal-Irizzary was thrilled her family-run salon made the winner's list. She said, “We showed that our clients are safe and accepted at a time when society is separated so many divisions. Hair is hair, it has no gender; It’s what you build up with your clients, and love is part of it." The honor came along with a $10,000 prize.

The Dresscode Project and Pantene Beauty Products have joined forces to help the LGBTQ+ community style their hair, easily. “Many people in the LGBTQ+ community struggle to feel listened to and understood at salons,” especially when they seek a hairstyle that doesn’t reflect the so-called gender norm, said a spokesperson for Pantene and Dresscode.

I love this. Keep up the good work, Josefina and family.

Josefina's Unisex Hair Salon is located 475 Pond Street in Bristol, PA.