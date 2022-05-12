Levittown Now is reporting that you could be one of ten lucky locals picked to walk alongside the legendary Budweiser Clydesdale horses when they appear in Bristol Borough next weekend.

You know the Budweiser Clydesdales. They are the absolutely beautiful horses from all the Budweiser and Anheuser Busch beer commercials over the years. They're always a part of the Super Bowl Commercial line up as well.

This will be quite a sight. It was announced recently that the event featuring the famous horses will be on Sunday, May 22nd starting at 1pm.

You can register to be a part of the honor guard and walk alongside the procession of the Clydesdales at Bristol Antiques Market (329 Mill Street).

If you're selected you'll have the honor of escorting the horses during the parade that will kick off on Farragut Avenue, proceed to Pond Street, go down Mill Street, and end at the waterfront.

The team of eight horses will pull an old-fashioned beer wagon filled with cases of beer. There will be a driver and a Dalmatian on the wagon too. So cute. They'll be making ceremonial beer deliveries to local establishments.

This isn't the first time the Budweiser Clydesdales have come to Bristol. They made a similar appearance back in 2016 and it was one of the most well attended events the town has ever seen.

A big crowd is expected this time too.

The Bristol Borough Council President, Ralph DiGuiseppe said in the article, "A program of the magnitude requires a great deal of planning regarding traffic flow, parking restrictions and crowd control. Our team is experienced in dealing with events of this size, and we're confident the heads of the relevant departments will coordinate effectively with Budweiser."

Don't miss it.

