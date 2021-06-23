Britney Spears has made bombshell allegations against her family and the conservatorship she has been under for the past 13 years.

In her first comments on the matter, the 39-year-old pop star just revealed that she wants the conservatorship to end and she wants to sue her family. She called the arrangement abusive, multiple outlets (including CNN & TMZ are reporting).

Spears appearance in the Los Angeles courtroom was remote, and there were issues with the audio stream being made public, but reporting from inside the courtroom indicate from multiple sources that Spears made explosive comments in today's testimony:

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and happy. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day," Spears said. "It's my wish and dream for this (conservatorship) to end."

Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008, led primarily by her father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery.

Spears pleaded with the judge to take her testimony seriously.

"The last time I spoke to you, it made me feel like I was dead, like I didn't matter. like you thought I was lying. I'm not lying, so that maybe you understand the depth and degree, I deserve changes," she said on Wednesday.

Just how deep did the conservatorship go for the pop star?

Britney said she has no privacy, and even said the caretakers would watch her change while she was naked, TMZ reported.

Spears said that she wants to get married and have another baby, but she's been blocked by the conservatorship and hasn't even been able to remove her IUD.

"The conservatorship from the beginning, it makes no sense. I pay people money and they control me. I worked since I was 17-years-old and this conservatorship is abusive," Spears said today.

During the pandemic, Britney says her conservator said "she could get nothing done."

"I couldn't get my nails done... anything. The conservator is now like my dad was... they work for me," she said.

Spears even expressed fear of people. She said she was seen crying in therapy this week, and it was photographed by the paparazzi. But she's been told that she isn't even allowed to do therapy sessions at home (in private).

It appears as if Britney will be able to file a petition with the court to end the conservatorship, but the next steps are not immediately clear. As of 6 pm ET, the court has gone into a brief recess.

