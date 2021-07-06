Britney Spears’ Longtime Conservatorship Attorney Resigns

The court-appointed attorney who has represented Britney Spears for the entirety of her nearly 13-year conservatorship has submitted his position to resign from the position, according to reports from multiple outlets including Deadline.com and CNN.com.

Samuel D. Ingham's resignation would become effective when the court appoints new counsel.

Ingham submitted the paperwork to the court for his resignation on Tuesday (July 6).You can read the filing here. It's been posted to Deadline.com.



The filing comes just weeks after Spears' bombshell testimony, in which she pleaded for her conservatorship to end.

Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" alleging she hasn't even been able to remove an IUD to have a child.

A court hearing in Spears' case is scheduled for next week (July 14).

Overnight we learned that Spears' longtime manager of more than 25 years, Larry Rudolph had submitted his resignation. He says the singer has expressed plans to "retire" from performing, and as a result, he believes his services are no longer needed.

In her testimony last month, Spears spoke about her relationship with her attorney.

"My lawyer, Sam (Ingham), has been very scared for me to go forward because he's saying if I speak up, I'm being overworked in that facility of that rehab place. He told me I should keep it to myself," Spears said.

She expressed to the court that she wanted to be able to choose her own representation.

"I would personally like to — actually, I've grown with a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer, I've been talking to him like three times a week now, we've kind of built a relationship but I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself," she added. "And I would like to be able to do that."

