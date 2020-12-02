Britney Spears is celebrating her birthday by giving fans the gift of new music.

On Wednesday (December 2), Spears' record label released "Swimming in the Stars," a song that was initially intended for her 2016 album, Glory.

Listen to the song, below.

Fans can now pre-order a limited-edition deluxe vinyl of Glory through Urban Outfitters. Along with the deluxe version of the record, the vinyl also includes previously unreleased images of the pop superstar. The vinyl drops in stores on December 4.

This week, Spears is celebrating her 39th birthday with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari who posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend via Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my Lioness ... we’ve been [celebrating[ ... we will celebrate until the end of the year," he captioned a video of the pair. "Let the cake eating [begin]."

"Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me," Spears playfully sings to herself in the clip. Asghari interrupts her, "Okay baby, we get it. It’s your birthday, we’ve been celebrating for a month, let’s move on now."

Watch the sweet video, below.