'Tis the season. The Lawrence Township Recreation Department is holding its 2nd Annual Holiday House Decorating Contest, according to Facebook, and bonus for you, there will be a map published of all the participants, so you and your family can jump in the car and ride around to check them all out.

You know what the song says, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." I loved seeing so many people outside over the weekend hanging lights, putting up wreaths, and plugging in those big blow up inflatable things. I love it even more when you leave them lit all night long, so I can see them in the morning, on the way to work. That makes me so happy. It may not make you so happy when you get your electric bill though. Lol.

If you live in Lawrence Township you can get in the holiday spirit by entering the contest. Click here for the entry form. The deadline to enter is next Thursday (December 10th). The Lawrence Recreation Advisory Committee will be judging the entries from December 14th through 18th. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 22nd.

This year's categories are: Best Inflatable Display, Best Townhouse/Condo/Apartment Display, Best Classic Display, Most Extreme Display AKA, the Clark Griswold Award, and the Town Choice Award. This is where you come in. You get to vote for your favorite display. The voting form and map will be available on December 11th.

I can't wait to see them all. I love this time of year. For more information, click here or call the Lawrence Recreation Department at (609) 844-7067.