South Brunswick’s New Aldi Opens Tomorrow

Planet Princeton reports, the new Aldi in South Brunswick opens tomorrow. If you don't know the area, you can see this Aldi from Route One North in South Brunswick. There's also a Target and a new ShopRite in the same area. Where the Aldi is now is where a Best Buy used to be, which was a very big space, so this new Aldi must be huge. I am definitely going to check it out. I'm sure others will too.

Before we were married, my husband and I lived in an apartment in South Brunswick for 5 years. We loved living there, it was nice and safe, the people were nice, I became a member of a church right down the road and there was an awesome local restaurant two minutes away. However, the only grocery store that was in our town was Stop & Shop. It was fine if we needed a quick item, but overall, Stop & Shop is very expensive. I always found myself shopping at Target or driving all the way to North Brunswick, which was like 20 minutes away to do my grocery shopping and I have to say, it was a little annoying. So, my husband and I were joking the other day, that of course, after we move out of South Brunswick, they build a big ShopRite and a big Aldi. Go figure. (HAHA) When we looked for a house, we made sure we drove around the area where the house was to make sure we were close to stores. Now, we are less than a mile and life is just easier because of it.