Britney Spears & Husband, Sam Asghari, Split – Reports Say

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari have reportedly separated. TMZ was the first outlet to report the news. Other outlets including PEOPLE say their sources have confirmed the news of the split as well.

They say that Sam confronted Britney about possibly cheating on him, resulting in a huge fight that took place about a week ago. Sam has moved out of their shared house, and sources tell TMZ that “it’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

You can read more of TMZ’s exclusive reporting here about the couple’s recent struggles by clicking here.

This news has not been published by any other outlets, and neither Sam nor Britney have directly commented on the rumors.

The couple first met in 2016 while filming the music video for “Slumber Party.” They got engaged in September 2021, and married on June 9 of last year.

Last Spring, Britney revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

Multiple outlets (including Page Six) had been reporting that there was trouble in the couple's relationship, but this is the first report to suggest that the couple has officially separated.

