If you love trying out new places, get ready because a popular chicken restaurant is expanding big time across New Jersey. Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken has announced that they will be opening four new locations soon.

This local chicken chain is already known for its crispy fried chicken, loaded sandwiches, wraps, and, of course, chicken and waffles that are definitely on my must-try list.

Read More: Man Arrested for Hidden Cameras in Ocean City, NJ Bathrooms

A lot of people travel across the state to get their hands on this now, so if this is you, hopefully, one of the new locations will be opening closer.

Chicken restaurants are popping up everywhere nowadays, and I love that we're getting some restaurants that are unique to us in the area. New Jersey is full of amazing places, so this is only going to add to the amazing food we already have throughout the Garden State.

Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken Opening 4 New Jersey Locations

Here’s where you’ll be able to find them:

Freehold: 165 Elton-Adelphia Rd

Fort Monmouth: 700 Oceanport Ave Unit 7, Oceanport, NJ

Westfield: 109 E Broad St

Mercer On One (formerly Mercer Mall): The upcoming location will be right in the shopping center in Lawrenceville, between Liu Yi Shou Hotpot and House of Biryanis and Kebabs.

There’s no official word yet on the opening dates for these locations, but signs and postings on their official website are up, and it’s clear they’re coming soon.

It’s always exciting when local spots grow like this. Broadway Hot & Honey Chicken already has locations in Wall and Middletown, and it’s easy to tell these new spots are definitely going to be worth the hype.

30 of the Top Rated Restaurants in Cape May, New Jersey Whether you are visiting for a weekend getaway vacation or a day trip to check out the Washington Street Mall, there are many eating options in Cape May for you to check out. We have organized the best restaurants in Cape May based on Google Reviews and Google Analytics so you can find out what is popular before your next visit to New Jersey's southernmost town Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media