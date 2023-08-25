A beloved and very familiar face of New York City TV had a frightening incident last week just steps from the TV studios where he's worked for more than two decades.

NBC New York's longtime lead sports anchor, Bruce Beck, was reportedly robbed last Wednesday night (August 23) in Rockefeller Plaza.

The news was first reported by the New York Post and PageSix.com. It has also been confirmed by the New York Police Department in a statement issued to the media.

The thief apparently ripped Beck's back pocket and made off with the wallet around 9:30 p.m. that evening, as Beck was headed back to the studio after a dinner break.

The Daily News reported that the robbery occurred right outside of Studio 1A, that's where the TODAY show is filmed.

Luckily, Bruce was not hurt in the robbery. But he was "very shaken," NBC staffers say.

The thief fled from the scene and was accompanied by a person who was on the lookout during the incident. No weapons were used in the crime, according to police.

Photos of the suspects were shared by the NYPD in a release on Thursday. They say they were last seen entering the 49th Street subway station.

Here's a photo the police released of the suspects:

Bruce was making his way back to the station at the time of the incident, according to a memo that was sent to the network's staff. Details of that memo were shared in the Page Six report.

“This is a reminder to always be mindful of your surroundings, regardless of where you are at the time. Your safety should always be top priority," the memo read in part.

Bruce Beck has been a longtime fixture on the TV station.

He's now in his 25th year with NBC New York, currently serving as the station's Lead Sports Anchor, primarily seen in their evening broadcasts.