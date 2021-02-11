Beloved NBC New York TV Reporter, Katherine Creag, Suddenly Passes Away At 47

A beloved television news anchor has suddenly died. WNBC-TV (NBC 4 New York) announced earlier today that Katherine "Kat" Creag passed away suddenly Wednesday evening (February 10). She was just 47 years old.

We have the video of the station's announcement below. (Scroll to view).

"Her passing was unexpected," the television station said. "She had not been ill and was working as recently as Wednesday morning."

Craeg worked primarily as a reporter on the channel's morning news broadcast, Today in New York. She joined the station in 2011.

Her hard work was praised by the network's Vice President of News Amy Morris in an email to the station's staff today.

"For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered. She was thoughtful, funny, and relentless. And even on the toughest days, she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile," Morris wrote.

She was the loving mother of three children (a son and two daughters). She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Bill Gafner.

Craeg's passing is being mourned by all in New York City. The city's mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his condolences earlier saying that she worked "tirelessly for our city."

Her passing was announced earlier today on the network. In the video, which you can view below, the station called it a "gut-wrenching loss."

Here's the video of the network's announcement:

