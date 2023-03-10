The big event is ALMOST here. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on the road for their first arena tour since 2017, and their first tour to hit North America since 2016.

They'll hit Philadelphia, Pa's Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (March 16) for their first of several sold-out concerts in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area this year.

From concerts in Miami to Dallas and Milwaukee to Kansas City, the concerts have been living up to the hype so far, with fans cheering as Bruce and the band rock an arena for more than three hours every single concert.

From set times to parking info and more, we've put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Do Doors Open for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Philly on March 16, 2023?

The arena's doors will open at 6:30 pm, according to the Wells Fargo Center.

What Time Is Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia Concert?

The "show" begins at 7:30 pm, according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we have more insights on the set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Concert in Philadelphia?

There is NO opening act on this tour. After all, how do you open for the Boss? That's too much pressure.

What Time Will Bruce Springsteen Perform in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of the band's first stops on this tour, and they appear to take the stage around 7:50 pm each night.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 7:30 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this completely sold-out show.

What Is the Setlist for Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia Concert?

Normally we are able to dig into some clues on Twitter and the website setlist.fm to gauge what the artist's setlist will be before a concert, but with Bruce Springsteen that's difficult. The band is known for changing this up each and every night.

You can see for yourself if you click through the recent listings on Setlist.fm for the early stops on the tour.

It's safe to say that Bruce and the band will perform both the massive hit songs and their more obscure fan favorites from their expansive discography.

How Long Is Bruce Springsteen's Philadelphia Concert?

However, we can tell you that the Boss and the band have been performing for HOURS every night on the tour. The shows have been averaging about 27 songs (with as many as 7 songs during an encore).

So it's about a 3-hour concert from start to finish each and every night, and since it's Bruce, you never know what surprises will be in store in terms of the setlist.

"I was clear he has the endurance of a marathoner and an indisputable dedication to the music, band, and audience," one reviewer wrote after a recent show in St. Paul, MN.

Are Tickets Still Available for Springsteen's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Philadelphia?

The event appears to be COMPLETELY sold out on the Wells Fargo Center's official website.

It is possible that some last-minute tickets may be released on the website this week as some venues release last-minute tickets, so keep checking back. We've seen it happen before, however, this is a hot ticket. So there are, unfortunately, no guarantees.

So we checked some of the resale ticket websites like Stubhub.com and the TickPick app, and the cheapest seats we can find are priced over $200, as of Friday.

Tickpick - Tickets to see the show start at $315 (with fees) - Click Here

Tickets to see the show start at $315 (with fees) - Click Here Stubhub - Tickets to see the show start at $220 (before fees) - Click Here

If you are buying from a third-party site, remember to buy from a reputable source and follow the suggested safety guidelines.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Bruce Springsteen Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue, of course. As of this moment, you can purchase a parking spot in advance for $44 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The Wells Fargo Center's official parking rates are typically more than $20.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 pm for an evening concert. We'll post an update when we hear it from the arena this week.

There are no other major events posted at the sports complex that night, so that will make parking less crowded at least.

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Bruce Springsteen's Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the 2023 Bruce Springsteen Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection. They do NOT have to be clear. Click here to read more details.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!