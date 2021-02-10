Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested for DWI in November

Bruce Springsteen is involved in a legal battle regarding a DWI case. The news was first broken by TMZ, and Townsquare Media (94.5 PST) has been able to confirm the news.

The story broke Wednesday morning as sources told TMZ that the Jersey musician was arrested on November 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook (Monmouth County).

In a statement issued to 94.5 PST, a public affairs officer tells us that the 71-year old music icon was cited for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a "closed area."

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," they tell us.



Springsteen's team has not commented on the incident yet. Townsquare Media has reached out to Springsteen's reps as well.

Bruce will have a court appearance in the coming days, TMZ says. It's his first known offense.

Springsteen made headlines earlier this week after he starred in his first-ever TV commercial for Jeep during the Super Bowl, where he called for unity.

"All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle," Springsteen says in the commercial. "It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.”

It was met primarily with positive reactions across the country, but seemingly especially here in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey.