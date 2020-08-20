BTS Address ‘Frustrating’ World Tour Postponement, Navigating COVID-19

BTS addressed the postponement of their 2020 world tour and navigating the challenges brought forth by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The music group addressed members of the media, including PopCrush, via a digital press conference on Thursday (August 20), just hours before the release of their latest single, "Dynamite."

During the Q&A portion of the conference, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared their frustration with not being able to interact with fans in person or embark on their 2020 world tour as planned. The group also shared their messages of hope concerning the pandemic, as well as wishes of health to all.

"Because of COVID-19, it was decided our world tour concert would need to be rescheduled," Suga explained. "It made us feel very powerless and it was frustrating. These were things we couldn't change even if we tried... It felt like we were running this whole time and suddenly we tripped and had fallen. We were sad that we couldn't meet our fans."

"The pandemic was unexpected and we felt angry and didn't know what to do," RM admitted. "Once some time has passed, however, we began to realize while the virus may have put a temporary stop in our activity, it gave us [the] time and opportunity to think about our music and attempt something new."

V added that everyone around the world is currently going through a difficult time, in a situation that nobody predicted. "We also had a lot of plans, many of which did not happen," he said. "To people who are going through a difficult time, we hope [our new song] 'Dynamite' will give you a lot of energy and healing."

"Through this period, we again have reaffirmed our love for music," he continued. "But most importantly, we realized the importance of [the] people who listen to our music ... We sincerely hope 'Dynamite' will deliver them the strength needed."

According to Jimin, the group decided to release "Dynamite" now because "we want people to be happy."

J-Hope added, "This is a very fun and cheerful song. Because the song is cheerful, we will also try to be cheerful and as energetic as possible. Please stay safe. Wear your masks! Don't get sick. And please be happy."