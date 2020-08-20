HBO’s Action Park Documentary’s Air Date Was Just Announced

It was almost exactly 6 weeks ago that the producers of a documentary about New Jersey's infamous Action Park had a big announcement - it was picked up by HBO and will be released in August.

As an annual visitor of Action Park in my childhood, I've been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch the flick since we got the first look at the teaser trailer almost a year ago.

Well, now we have the details, as HBO Max just released the full official trailer, complete with the announcement of when Class Action Park will be available on the premium cable channel's streaming platform.

Mark your calendars, ladies and gentlemen, you'll be able to catch Class Action Park on HBO Max stating next Thursday, August 27th.

Here's the full trailer courtesy of HBO Max:

Personally, I can't wait.

Every summer, the camp that I went to when I was a kid took a field trip to Action Park.

While (thankfully) there were never any serious injuries among our group, I can personally attest to the fact that the park was just as sketchy as you've heard.

And yes, the infamous looping water slide was real.

In fact, it was stationed right next to the parking lot, so when the buses would pull in, kids would press their faces against the windows to marvel at the structure that basically stood there to give a big middle finger to the laws of physics.

I'll definitely be firing up HBO Max next Thursday to check out Class Action Park!