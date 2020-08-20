The 2020 Ultimate Jersey Shore Summer Bucket List

There's nothing quite like summer at the Jersey Shore. There's so much to see and do even during a pandemic.

The real challenge is seeing just how many things you can accomplish before the season ends!

Visit every beach in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Spend a day at Six Flags Great Adventure. Try the Extra-Extra Large Pizza Challenge at Pete & Elda's in Neptune. See how many different animals you can find at Popcorn Park Zoo. Walk/Run the Bowl at Holmdel Park. Go on a "Jersey Devil Hunt" in the Pine Barrens. Make a food donation to FulfillNJ Eat a meal at a waterfront restaurant Win a prize on the boardwalk. Watch the sunrise over the ocean. Watch the sunset from Belmar Marina or over Barnegat Bay. Visit a pick-your-own farm and get the freshest Jersey tomatoes, peaches, cherries, blueberries and strawberries (Obviously don't pass up the Jersey sweet corn either but you'll want to let them pick that!) Spend a rainy day at iPlay America in Freehold. Visit The Chegg on LBI. Go to the top of Barnegat Lighthouse. Check out some of the Weird NJ paranormal sites Wave to the penguins at Jenkinson's Aquarium. Volunteer for a local charity. Visit us as we broadcast live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk studio.

