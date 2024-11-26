When it comes to nightlife, New Jersey doesn’t play around. From trendy rooftop bars to chill breweries and everything in between, there’s something for everyone.

The vibe is unmatched and you can dance the night away in Hoboken, sip on craft cocktails in Asbury Park, or just relax in a low-key dive bar somewhere in South Jersey.

There’s live music, themed parties, and even pop-up events that make the nightlife here feel alive and just unlike anything else. Let’s not forget about the hidden gems: speakeasies.

These spots bring an old-school charm that’s perfect for anyone looking for something different on a night out.

What Are Speakeasies?

Back in the Prohibition era, when alcohol was a no-go, speakeasies were secret bars where people could grab a drink and keep the party going.

A lot of the time you’d only be allowed in if you knew the password or secret entrance.

They became wildly popular because, let’s be honest, no one was giving up cocktails that easily.

Today, speakeasies are all about the secret vibe they bring to a night out. Hidden behind bookshelves, phone booths, or even fake refrigerators, these spots bring an element of excitement to your night out.

Plus, they’re usually decked out with vintage decor and serve some of the best handcrafted drinks you’ll ever sip. It’s like stepping back in time, but with better Wi-Fi!

There’s one really awesome speakeasy that you would never be able to find if someone didn’t tell you about its existence.

Where is Murphey's Tavern in Rumson, NJ?

Murphey’s Tavern is one of the coolest-looking speakeasies in the entire state of New Jersey and it’s totally worth checking out.

Located in Rumson, New Jersey, this may look like any other house in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, but inside of this home is an amazing speakeasy.

This adorable speakeasy has been open since 1919 according to their site and is open 7 days a week from 4 pm until 2 am.

