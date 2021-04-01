Bucks County Fire Companies Having Easter Flower Sales

Easter is just a few days away. It's time to buy your Easter flowers, and a bunch of Bucks County Fire Departments are having sales this weekend, according to Levittown Now.

Spring is here. The weather is slowly warming up. I love it. Another thing I really love is flowers. There's something about Easter flowers in particular, that makes me so happy. I can't get enough of them...bright yellow daffodils, tulips, and the ones the smell sooo good, hyacinths. They're so bright and colorful after the blah winter...such a welcomed sight each year. The best part? You can plant them after this Easter, and they'll come back up each year. So, keep them for yourself or bring one along for your Easter host.

Here's where you can get Easter flowers around Bucks County and support your local fire company at the same time:

The Croydon Fire Company on State Road will have their sale tomorrow (Friday, April 2nd), Saturday (April 3rd) from 9am - 7pm, and on Sunday from 9am until they are sold out.

The Levittown Fire Company #1 will hold their sale today (Thursday, April 1st) from 4pm - 7pm, tomorrow (Friday, April 2nd) from 10am - 7pm, and Saturday (April 3rd) from 9am - 7pm. The station is located on Fallsington -Tullytown Road. If it rains, the sale will be held inside.

The Levittown Fire Company #2 by Five Points in Bristol Township kick off their sale tomorrow (Friday, April 2nd) and Saturday (April 3rd) from 8am - 8pm, and Easter Sunday (April 4th) from 8am until they're sold out.

Happy Easter.