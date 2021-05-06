Bucks County Police Department Unveils ‘Copsicle’ Ice Cream Truck

Who doesn’t love ice cream? I don’t know about you but there’s nothing better than a soft-serve ice cream cone from a neighborhood truck. But what about a new type of ice cream truck?! In Bucks County, the Bensalem Township Police Department is going to start a new “Copsicle” service where police officers drive around in a police ice cream bus. Want to hear the best part about Copsicle? The ice cream is free!

According Fox 29, the new service is an attempt to improve community ties. The cops will be going into the community and giving free ice cream to children. "This is one more initiative by the Bensalem Township Police Department in forming relationships and breaking down barriers with our youth," officials said. "Bensalem Township has always been proactive and creative in forming new partnerships within our community."

How did this “Copsicle” vehicle come to be? The “Copsicle” is an old, small school bus that was donated to the Bensalem Township Police Department by the school district. They also received funds through the community coalition Building a Better Bensalem (B3T) and Creekside Apartments.

This is definitely unique and something I have never heard of before. I think it’s a great way for police officers to improve their ties with the community. I also think it's important for the police to bridge the gap and erase the stigma that "all cops are bad."

I mean who doesn’t like free things? Especially if that free thing is ice cream?! I hope my town does something like this but I doubt I would qualify as a child.