Ok, this may be confusing, so follow along.

One DeLorenzo's pizza place is taking over the space of another DeLorenzo's pizza place in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

DeLorenzo's The Burg in Levittown is opening a second location in Hamilton

DeLorenzo's The Burg in Levittown, Pennsylvania just made the big announcement that it will be opening a second location on Sloan Avenue, where DeLorenzo's Pizza was until recently.

READ MORE: Hamilton's new Mexican restaurant getting two thumbs up

Google Google loading...

DeLorenzo's Pizza on Sloan Avenue caused quite a stir earlier this year (March 12) after being shut down by the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation for failure to pay taxes.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

DeLorenzo's Pizza was shut down in March after not paying state taxes

You may remember the story. Owner, Rick DeLorenzo, started a GoFundMe asking for help to pay the tax debit, so he could open up again and give the people what they wanted...his pizza. He got the money he asked for, and more, and was reopened by early April.

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward a few months and DeLorenzo's Pizza closed once again, this Rick DeLorenzo said he was closing for renovations. The Sloan Avenue building was going to be split and shared with another business...a cannabis dispensary...Vision Cannabis.

DeLorenzo's The Burg will be on Sloan Avenue where DeLorenzo's Pizza was

Now comes the announcement on November 23 that DeLorenzo's The Burg is moving into the Sloan Avenue space.

READ MORE: Hamilton's Winter Wonderland at Kuser Farm Park is soon

There was no announcement that DeLorenzo's Pizza was closed for good. On the same day, November 23, Rick DeLorenzo posted that he'd miss serving his favorites during the holidays and he couldn't wait to be back after the renovations. Hmmm.

But, DeLorenzo's The Burg wants to make a few things very clear before they open early next year.

DeLorenzo's The Burg has no business connection to DeLorenzo's Pizza

The restaurant posted on Facebook: "Prior to opening, we want to clear up a few important points: We have absolutely NO connection to the dispensary next door. The building is being split into two completely separate spaces. We have NO business connection to the previous owners of DeLorenzo’s Pizza on Sloan Avenue."

Got it?

The owner of DeLorenzo's The Burg continued in the post, "This is an exciting opportunity for me to continue the legacy of my grandfather, and restore the community of Hamilton’s faith in the brand that he worked so hard to build."

I'll let you know when I find out the grand opening date.