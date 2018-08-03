Bud Light is Selling a Philly Philly Beer Pack

After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, the Bud Light slogan temporarily changed from "Dilly Dilly," to "Philly Philly ."

So Bud Light has decided sell a limited amount of “Philly Philly” packs! They include an aluminum Bud Light bottle and two glasses and on those glasses is the "Philly Special play."

They go on sale Thursday, Aug. 16th and on the same day, The Eagles will play the Patriots in a preseason game. Only 20,418 were made though, so if you want one, you better find one fast!