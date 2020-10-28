Are you going to be a faithful hard seltzer drinker and continue to drink them during the holidays or did they become old news after Labor Day weekend? Well, Delish recently reported that Bud Light is trying to carry the hard seltzer vibes into the holidays.

Anheuser-Busch is putting out some Bud Light Ugly Sweater Seltzer for the holidays. According to Delish, Bud Light Ugly Sweater Seltzer comes in 4 different flavors, Apple Crisp, Peppermint Pattie, Gingersnap, and Cranberry. These are not bad sounding tastes at all. We learned that the Cranberry flavor is not a new flavor for Bud Light seltzers that is one that has been available all year.

Even if you don't like seltzers it'll be cool to have some at home since the cans are pretty and festive. Just looking at the Bud Light Ugly Sweater seltzers cans it gets you into those holiday vibes.

It was stated on Delish that the Bud Light Ugly Sweater seltzers are not that low on alcohol volume. Each Bud Light Ugly Sweater seltzer contains 5% alcohol by volume. You can't make fun of anyone drinking these seltzers because they hold more alcohol by volume than the actual Bud Light beer.

Delish made it known that these Bud Light Ugly Sweater seltzers are only for a limited time and will go on sale on November 2nd. The Bud Light Ugly Sweater seltzers will be sold in 12 packs and it will bring 3 of every flavor. The apple crisp is one we would really want to try.