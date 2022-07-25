Burlington County Lottery Ticket Wins $3 Million

A New Jersey lottery ticket sold in Burlington County, NJ just won an incredible $3 million prize on Friday (July 22).

The winning ticket was sold at one of the area's biggest Wawa stores. Yeah, the winning lottery ticket was sold at the Wawa store, which is located at 436 Oakshare Road in Vincentown, NJ.

The ticket was the only second-tier prizing winning ticket. It matched all five of the white balls in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket used the Megaplier option, which increased the prize to a whopping $3 million.

The winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were:

14, 40, 60, 64, 66, and a Megaball of 16.

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars

Seven Mega Millions Tickets Win $10,000 Prizes in New Jersey

There were seven tickets sold across New Jersey that won "third-tier prizes" (meaning they matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball). These tickets won $10,000 each. They were sold at these retailers across New Jersey:

Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike (Milepost 39 North in Mt. Laurel);

Ocean County: Quick Chek (2307 Route 88 in Point Pleasant, NJ);

Somerset County: ShopRite (1 S. Davenport St. in Somerville, NJ);

Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop (2114 W. Garden Road in Vineland);

Bergen County: 7-Eleven (357 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ);

Meanwhile, Nobody (across the entire country) won the grand prize in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot drawing, which was worth approximately $660 million dollars.

This means that the next drawing, which will take place on Tuesday (July 26) will now be worth an incredible $790 million. It'll be the fourth largest lottery jackpot... EVER.

