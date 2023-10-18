Calum Scott Thanks Philadelphia as ‘Dancing on My Own’ Crosses One Billion Streams

It's an incredible accomplishment for a song that's a bit of a... heartbreaker.

Calum Scott Celebrates One Million Streams of Dancing on My Own

Calum Scott's cover of the Robyn classic, "Dancing on My Own" reached an incredible milestone this week.

Scott posted a video no Instagram celebrating the fact that the song had reached 1 billion streams on the popular streaming app, Spotify.

"Thank you so much to everybody who has contributed to me being able to sit here very proudly with one of these plaques commemorating a billion streams of my version of 'Dancing on My Own,'" he said as he held up the plaque.

Calum Scott's "Dancing on My Own" is a Cover

Of course, the anthemic song is a cover of the original song from Robyn.

"Massive thank you to Robyn, as always. To Tiesto, to everybody who made this song what it is, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you guys," Scott said this week.

Philadelphia Phillies Embrace 'Dancing on My Own' for the 2023 Season

The song, which on the surface is surprising as a sports anthem, has continued to hold good vibes for the City of Philadelphia and its sports fans.

In fact, the news comes as the Phillies are once again embracing the song as their post-season party anthem.

To start the season, the team had NOT embraced the song following last season's incredible playoff run. By September, however, it became clear that it was going to be the team's 2023 anthem.

"A HUGE thank you has to go to (the Phillies) also for making this song their anthem two years running. It’s an honor boys and I’m incredibly grateful to the players, the club, and most importantly the fans," Scott wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.