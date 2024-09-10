Campbell’s Soup is one of the nation’s most iconic brands… ever. But that is likely about to change in a big way.

Yes, The Campbell’s Soup Company may be no more. What will we do without our favorite chicken soup brand?

Well.... it's more complicated.

Campbell's Soup Changes Name

They’re looking to drop the word soup from their name. Instead, it sounds like they'd like to be simply known as “Campbell’s.”

The company — which is headquartered in Camden, NJ — made the announcement on Tuesday.

The company's name change is not final yet because the proposed name change now requires shareholder approval at their upcoming annual meeting in November.

Campbell’s Soup says the decision reflects who the brand is today as they’re much more than just a soup company. They emphasized that soup is still important to who they are, but instead… it’s more about who the brand is today.

Campbell's is a Growing Snack Company

They emphasized that they now own many different types of foods and snacks.

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” the company’s CEO Mark Clouse said Tuesday.

Their non-soup business continues to grow.

Campbell’s Soup acquired Sovos Brands — they’re the maker of the very popular Rao’s sauces brand in late 2023.

Additionally, they own very popular snack brands like Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm and more.

Cambpell’s says the sales of their snack products grew 13% last year, but their soup sales only grew 13% in 2023.

