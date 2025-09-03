It’s been a tough year for retailers across the country, and certainly in our area of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We’ve just learned that another major retail store is going to close stores across the country, including several in our area.

The news that At Home will be closing stores comes as a bit of a shock. Earlier this year, the company announced that they were filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It looks like three stores in NJ and one store in Pennsylvania will be closing in this latest round of closures for the furniture retailer.

At Home to Close Three Stores Across New Jersey

The retailer filed updated documents in court yesterday – as part of their ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

In those filings they revealed plans to close 29 additional “underperforming” stores nationwide. These changes are all part of a growing list of closures that were already announced this summer.

The New Jersey stores that are included on the updated list are:

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey

Additionally, one store in Pennsylvania will be closing. That's an At Home in Pittsburgh.

Reports say these stores will close permanently by September 30. So it's believed that liquidation sales could start soon at these stores, though no official plans have been announced.

Princeton, NJ At Home Store (Once-Again) Slated to Close

It has, however, been a bit of roller coaster, particularly for their Princeton location in Nassau Park Pavilion. This store was initially on a closing list shared by the company back in June. However, by mid-July they were removed from that list (they were one of just two locations that had been taken off).

It looks as if that has once again changed back, of course, unfortunately for local employees and shoppers.

